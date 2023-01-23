Pizza paradise: Slice of Springfield fundraiser benefits parks group

“People like pizza and it’s not too often you get samples of what is truly the best pizza in Springfield,” he said.

The pizza vendors will offer one cheese, meat and specialty pizza. Past specialty pies have included choices as varied as loaded baked potato and Skyline chili.

Confirmed participants include Crust & Company, Fent’s Dairy Corner, Station 1, Buckeye Barn, Mike & Rosy’s Press Box and Mikey’s Pizza. Attendees will vote on their favorites to determine the area’s best. The 2022 top three in order were: The Hickory Inn, Mikey’s Pizza and Station 1.

Agresta said the event is also family-friendly with kids welcome. Kids’ tickets for under age 12 will be available at the door on event night for $10 and include a non-alcoholic beverage.

The competition will be 4:30-7 p.m. and live music will go until 8.

Agresta hopes to also build awareness of Partners for the Parks and build membership. Past fundraisers have supported the tennis courts and spraygrounds in Snyder Park along with local events such as the annual July Fourth fireworks and ChalkFest.

Many people discovered or rediscovered what the parks offer during the pandemic, when options to get out were limited.

“Partner for the Parks exists to support and make our community a better place,” he said.

Agresta said the organization is thankful for many sponsors including the presenting sponsor, Park National Bank, as that’s where the bulk of the proceeds come from.

“Come hungry. There’s no better place to get Springfield’s best pizza,” Agresta said.

HOW TO GO

What: Slice of Springfield

Where: Mother Stewart’s Brewing Co., 102 W. Columbia St., Springfield

When: Thursday, Feb. 9, 4:30-8 p.m.

Admission: $25 ages 12-older

More info: ntprd.org/slice-of-springfield/