Pizza paradise: Slice of Springfield fundraiser benefits parks group

No matter if your choice is cheese, meat or a specialty, there’s one place and time to get the area’s best locally-owned pizza options each year.
The fourth Slice of Springfield event, presented by Partners for the Parks and National Trail Parks and Recreation District, will gather eight to 10 pizza vendors at Mother Stewart’s Brewing Co., 102 W. Columbia St., with their tastiest pies, 4:30-8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9.
Tickets cost $25 each for ages 12-older and include at least eight squares of pizza; tickets are available online or at the National Trail office, 1301 Mitchell Blvd. Space is limited and those interested are advised to purchase their tickets soon.
Proceeds will go toward Partners for the Parks and National Trail projects.
Louis Agresta, Partners for the Parks board member and event organizer, said with fewer events on the calendar in this early part of the year, why not get to Mother’s to eat one of the most popular foods with others and enjoy live entertainment?
“People like pizza and it’s not too often you get samples of what is truly the best pizza in Springfield,” he said.
The pizza vendors will offer one cheese, meat and specialty pizza. Past specialty pies have included choices as varied as loaded baked potato and Skyline chili.
Confirmed participants include Crust & Company, Fent’s Dairy Corner, Station 1, Buckeye Barn, Mike & Rosy’s Press Box and Mikey’s Pizza. Attendees will vote on their favorites to determine the area’s best. The 2022 top three in order were: The Hickory Inn, Mikey’s Pizza and Station 1.
Agresta said the event is also family-friendly with kids welcome. Kids’ tickets for under age 12 will be available at the door on event night for $10 and include a non-alcoholic beverage.
The competition will be 4:30-7 p.m. and live music will go until 8.
Agresta hopes to also build awareness of Partners for the Parks and build membership. Past fundraisers have supported the tennis courts and spraygrounds in Snyder Park along with local events such as the annual July Fourth fireworks and ChalkFest.
Many people discovered or rediscovered what the parks offer during the pandemic, when options to get out were limited.
“Partner for the Parks exists to support and make our community a better place,” he said.
Agresta said the organization is thankful for many sponsors including the presenting sponsor, Park National Bank, as that’s where the bulk of the proceeds come from.
“Come hungry. There’s no better place to get Springfield’s best pizza,” Agresta said.
HOW TO GO
What: Slice of Springfield
Where: Mother Stewart’s Brewing Co., 102 W. Columbia St., Springfield
When: Thursday, Feb. 9, 4:30-8 p.m.
Admission: $25 ages 12-older
More info: ntprd.org/slice-of-springfield/
