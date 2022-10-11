BreakingNews
Pike County murder trial: Week 5 begins with more evidence presented; Watch live

News
By Felicia Jordan, WCPO
27 minutes ago

WAVERLY — The trial of a man accused of killing eight people in Pike County in 2016 entered its fifth week of testimony Tuesday.

Court did not convene Monday in observance of Columbus Day.

George Wagner IV — along with his mother Angela, father George “Billy” Wagner and brother Edward “Jake” Wagner — is accused of shooting and killing the Rhoden family members “execution-style.” The family’s bodies were found on April 22, 2016. He faces eight charges of aggravated murder, along with other charges associated with tampering with evidence, conspiracy and forgery.

Watch live in the player below:

NOTE: Camera and audio may occasionally drop during the stream. Per judge’s order, witnesses may opt out of being recorded during this trial.

Found dead that day were 40-year-old Christopher Rhoden Sr., 37-year-old Dana Rhoden, 20-year-old Hannah “Hazel” Gilley, 16-year-old Christopher Rhoden Jr., 20-year-old Clarence “Frankie” Rhoden, 37-year-old Gary Rhoden, 19-year-old Hanna May Rhoden, and 44-year-old Kenneth Rhoden.

The trial is the first time a person has faced a jury for the deaths of the Rhoden family six years ago.

About the Author

Felicia Jordan, WCPO
