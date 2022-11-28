Pike County murder trial: Closing arguments begin; watch live

BreakingNews
By Felicia Jordan, WCPO
1 hour ago

After the jury spent a week off while the prosecution and defense argued procedural hearings in court, trial resumes Monday with closing arguments.

During those procedural hearings, the prosecution said they intend to drop the death specifications against the defendant in agreement with plea deals formed with Jake and Angela Wagner. The jury was informed of that Monday; Judge Randy Deering also informed the jury they would not be sequestered during deliberation.

George Wagner IV — along with his mother Angela, father George “Billy” Wagner and brother Edward “Jake” Wagner — is accused of shooting and killing the Rhoden family members “execution-style.” The family’s bodies were found on April 22, 2016. He faces eight charges of aggravated murder, along with other charges associated with tampering with evidence, conspiracy and forgery.

Found dead that day were 40-year-old Christopher Rhoden Sr., 37-year-old Dana Rhoden, 20-year-old Hannah “Hazel” Gilley, 16-year-old Christopher Rhoden Jr., 20-year-old Clarence “Frankie” Rhoden, 37-year-old Gary Rhoden, 19-year-old Hanna May Rhoden, and 44-year-old Kenneth Rhoden.

The trial is the first time a person has faced a jury for the deaths of the Rhoden family six years ago.

Felicia Jordan
