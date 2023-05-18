Performing Arts Center at 30: ‘Most small communities don’t have what we have’

Explore Tecumseh Junior Optimist Club works on yard for bus driver with breast cancer

After last season’s “The Hip Hop Nutcracker” will be another show with that flavor as the 360 ALLSTARS perform on Feb. 4. Hunt describes it as an urban Cirque du Soleil, with a combination of BMX bikers, breakdancers, beatboxers and a cast of world champion and record-holding athletes and artists that has sold out shows internationally.

“We’re trying to reach out to different segments of the community, to complement the Springfield Arts Council and Springfield Symphony Orchestra to make a great season,” Hunt said. “We want to celebrate what we’ve done best for 30 years – to present great shows.”

Although many of the those who helped get the PAC built back in the early 1990s have passed, Hunt is honored to be one of those there from the beginning. He recalls with fondness the gala opening night of Nov. 6, 1993, hosted by Oscar- and Tony Award-winning star Joel Grey and Oscar nominee Teri Garr with the crowd in black tie and formals, including choirs and herald trumpets that gave the audience chills.

“We love the mission of what we’ve done and look at building this downtown as one of the those first instrumental decisions in the revival of downtown Springfield. Most small communities don’t have what we have with the Performing Arts Center,” said Hunt.

In the years since its opening, the PAC has weathered challenging economic times, various entertainment trends, the COVID pandemic and now is building back from it, ready for the future.

“Our founding fathers would be really happy with where we are. We’re talking about a history of great shows and from where we came, and we hope for at least another 30 years and beyond,” Hunt said.

For more information, go to pac.clarkstate.edu/.