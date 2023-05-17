Tecumseh Junior Optimist Club works on yard for bus driver with breast cancer

Explore Shawnee High School to induct 5 people into Hall of Fame

Something Cline loves about being president of the Junior Optimist Club is getting to organize moments like this one.

“The feeling of helping someone else is unmatched,” she said. “Yes, weeding and mulching in the hot sun is not the most desirable job, but when you’re laughing, listening to Taylor Swift, and most importantly, helping someone, it makes it so much fun.”

The students also took Matt a basket of goodies to help her during her treatments such as a fuzzy blanket, lip balm, lotion, a candle and chocolate, Crew said.

Cline said Matt is “so compassionate and kind,” and even made them Rice Krispies Treats and Kool Aid for when they were finished.

“Mrs. Tammy is a beloved bus driver for the district,” Crew said. “The students wanted to do something nice for her.”

The Junior Optimist Club has 50 members and its motto is, “Making the district and community a better place one service project at a time.”