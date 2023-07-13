Payroll Project: Springfield city’s highest paid employees

The city of Springfield paid 42 employees more than $100,000 each in 2022, according to the Payroll Project, an annual reporting project from the Springfield News-Sun and Dayton Daily News.

The fire department had 15 six-figure salaries, which was more than any other department.

The employer for government agencies is the voting and taxpaying public. As with any other employer, the public has not just a right but a responsibility to know how much its employees are paid in the interest of good stewardship.

Go here for a searchable database of state and local government pay across our region.

The highest paid Springfield city employees last year were:

1. Bryan Heck, city manager: $167,617

2. Jeffrey Rodgers, human resources director: $147,906

3. Thomas Franzen, assistant city manager/economic development director: $146,479

4. Mark Beckdahl, finance director: $142,129

5. Brian Miller, fire chief: $142,007

6. Lee Graf, police chief: $141,900

7. Christopher Moore, service director: $141,209

8. Jill Allen, law director: $136,046

9. Shannon Meadows, community development director: $129,594

10. Michael Kranz, police captain: $127,031