Payroll Project: Clark County’s highest-paid employees

Clark County paid 51 employees more than $100,000 each in 2022, according to the Payroll Project, an annual reporting project from the Springfield News-Sun Journal-News and Dayton Daily News. The sheriff’s office was the county office with more six-figure salaries than any other.
Here’s a breakdown of salaries over $100,000 by county department:
The employer for government agencies is the voting and taxpaying public. As with any other employer, the public has not just a right but a responsibility to know how much its employees are paid in the interest of good stewardship.
Go here for a searchable database of state and local government pay across our region.
The highest paid Clark County employees last year were:
1. Jennifer Hutchinson, county administrator: $167,457
2. Greta Mayer, Mental Health & Recovery chief executive officer: $159,335
3. Daniel Driscoll, county prosecutor: $147,723
4. Michelle Noble, assistant county administrator/HR director: $144,606
5. Charles Bauer, solid waste district director: $139,701
6. Virginia Martycz, Job and Family Services director: $139,583
7. Dustin White, sheriff’s office Lt. uniform patrol commander: $136,124
8. James Marshall, public defender: $131,082
9. Janelle Ballard, sheriff’s office nurse: $129,693
10. Jason Graver, information systems director: $129,463
