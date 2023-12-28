Payroll Project: Clark County’s highest-paid employees

The employer for government agencies is the voting and taxpaying public. As with any other employer, the public has not just a right but a responsibility to know how much its employees are paid in the interest of good stewardship.

Go here for a searchable database of state and local government pay across our region.

The highest paid Clark County employees last year were:

1. Jennifer Hutchinson, county administrator: $167,457

2. Greta Mayer, Mental Health & Recovery chief executive officer: $159,335

3. Daniel Driscoll, county prosecutor: $147,723

4. Michelle Noble, assistant county administrator/HR director: $144,606

5. Charles Bauer, solid waste district director: $139,701

6. Virginia Martycz, Job and Family Services director: $139,583

7. Dustin White, sheriff’s office Lt. uniform patrol commander: $136,124

8. James Marshall, public defender: $131,082

9. Janelle Ballard, sheriff’s office nurse: $129,693

10. Jason Graver, information systems director: $129,463