Clark County educators recognized for excellence

“I’m completely humbled. We have so many great teachers and just even to be nominated was great and was a blessing,” she said. “To have won... I’m in awe of it.”

Gilley, who teaches seventh-grade math, started at Rockway Middle School and has been teaching for 18 years in the Clark-Shawnee Local School District. She earned her master’s in education from Wright State University in 2005.

“I am humbled by this award. I feel like every teacher around me gives 100% on a daily basis and that all of us deserve this award,” she said. “This award means that I will continue to attempt to reach every student and dig in on the hard days to make sure that I live up to this honor.”

King, who teaches seventh-grade math, is in her sixth year of teaching, with four years at Hayward Middle School in the Springfield City School District and two years in Cincinnati Public Schools. She received her Middle School Education undergraduate degree from the University of Cincinnati in 2017 focusing on Mathematics and English Language Arts.

“Because I’ve always wanted to be a teacher, this award means that I’m doing what I feel like I’ve been called to do to the best of my ability,” she said. “I’m grateful and honored to even be considered “excellent” in something so important a teaching.”

Miller, who has been teaching for six years, teaches seventh-grade English Language Art at the Global Impact STEM Academy. She earned her master’s in Education from The Ohio State University.

“Receiving this award means so much to me,” she said. “It is an honor to be considered a part of a group of such wonderful educators. I hope to live up to the legacy this award has created.”

The awards program celebrates educators from city and county public and private schools who are nominated by students, colleagues, administrators or members of the public. Through the selection and nomination process, four recipients are then chosen to be awarded.

CRITERIA

The recipients are chosen based on their demonstrated excellence for: