New Springfield performing arts academy plans showcase

“Jason and I see all these opportunities to perform, and our goal is to be community-based and give the students one-on-one attention with professional instructors who either have a degree in performing arts or experience working in them professionally,” Brown said.

Academy instructors specialize in dance, voice and combinations of those with acting. They have been renting space from Gary Geis School of Dance and the Arts Council and are seeking their own space.

Brown describes the Showcase as a cozy evening of entertainment that isn’t a traditional musical show but a celebration of skills the students have learned the last eight weeks. It will also give the parents and attendees a chance to meet and talk and get to know the staff.

Attendees are welcome to take their own beer or wine if of age. Tickets for the Showcase will not be sold at the door but available on Eventbrite; the link is available at www.facebook.com/ghostlightacademy

“We didn’t want it to feel like it was in a theater, and found the Polo Club was a good place to do this as there will be food and beverages. We want it to be social as well,” said Brown.

For the future, Ghost Light will be doing summer intensive workshops for various ages and will conduct seasonal semesters of six to eight weeks.

“We’re very lucky to live in a community that is rich in performing arts interest and there is a demand to tap into a market that mostly exists in bigger cities,” Brown said. “We have so many incredibly talented students, and we want to support them in our town.”

For more information on Ghost Light Academy, go to ghostlightacademy.com/.

HOW TO GO

What: Ghost Light Academy Spring Semester 2023 Showcase

Where: Polo Club, 3644 Urbana Rd., Springfield

When: 7 p.m. Sunday, April 2

Admission: $30

More info: www.facebook.com/ghostlightacademy