Parks staff: Snyder Park ‘don’t eat the ducks’ sign was posted by someone else

A sign at Snyder Park’s Peanut Pond urging park goers to not eat the ducks was confirmed Friday to be an unauthorized sign, not posted by the National Trails Parks and Recreation District.

NTPRD director Leann Castillo told the News-Sun the sign appeared to be professionally made but was not put up by the park. She said as soon as staff noticed it, they began removing it.

“Any time signs are put up that aren’t ours, we remove them,” Castillo said.

The sign was right underneath an official NTPRD sign asking patrons not to feed the ducks.

Castillo said none of the Clark County parks have seen a reduction in geese, ducks or other animals. She said there is no evidence animals have been stolen.

The city of Springfield has seen significant turmoil this year, and especially this week, over public response to 10,000 to 15,000 Haitians moving to the city over the past few years.

Discussion of alleged mistreatment of animals in Springfield took off over the weekend. Unfounded social media posts alleged Haitian immigrants were eating people’s pets.

There were also claims that people were killing and eating ducks and geese at Snyder Park. There have been two or three reports of that nature to city and park officials, who have said they were unable to substantiate them.

Jessica Orozco covers crime, courts, government and more in Clark County for the Springfield-News Sun. She previously covered crime and courts for The Lima News, and before that, Orozco interned at The Columbus Dispatch on the metro desk. Orozco has a bachelor of arts in journalism from Ohio State University, from where she graduated in May 2022.