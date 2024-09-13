Parks staff: Snyder Park ‘don’t eat the ducks’ sign was posted by someone else

“Any time signs are put up that aren’t ours, we remove them,” Castillo said.

The sign was right underneath an official NTPRD sign asking patrons not to feed the ducks.

Castillo said none of the Clark County parks have seen a reduction in geese, ducks or other animals. She said there is no evidence animals have been stolen.

The city of Springfield has seen significant turmoil this year, and especially this week, over public response to 10,000 to 15,000 Haitians moving to the city over the past few years.

Discussion of alleged mistreatment of animals in Springfield took off over the weekend. Unfounded social media posts alleged Haitian immigrants were eating people’s pets.

There were also claims that people were killing and eating ducks and geese at Snyder Park. There have been two or three reports of that nature to city and park officials, who have said they were unable to substantiate them.