Parents plead guilty to felony child abuse in death of 4-month-old son

Angel Seiker and Landan Jennings of Fairborn pleaded guilty in a Clark County court and will be sentenced March 25
1 hour ago
Two Fairborn parents pleaded guilty to counts of permitting child abuse in the December 2023 death of their four-month-old son.

Angel Seiker, 21, and Landan Jennings, 25, pleaded guilty to the first-degree felony charges Tuesday.

The two will be sentenced at a March 25 hearing. They are being held without bond until the sentencing.

The maximum penalty for permitting child abuse is 11 to 16.5 years in prison, along with a $20,000 fine. The parents had originally been indicted on two counts of murder, and one count each of second-degree felonious assault, second-degree felony endangering children and first-degree felony permitting child abuse.

Landan Jennings, charged with murder in death of 4-month-old

According to the indictment, Seiker and Jennings caused the death of the infant as part of “a continuous course of conduct” between Aug. 25, 2023 to Dec. 29, 2023 in Clark and Greene counties.

The infant, Braxton Eugene Jennings, listed as being four months old, died Dec. 29, 2023 due to blunt-force trauma to the head, according to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office. His death is classified as a homicide.

The child died at Dayton Children’s Hospital, according to the Greene County Coroner’s Office.

In a letter to the judge in late January asking for probation, Jennings wrote that “my baby boy was a miracle baby and I just couldn’t ever bring myself to a point of ever hurting him.”

Angel Seiker pleaded guilty in March 2025 to permitting child abuse in the December 2023 death of her child, four-month-old Braxton Eugene Jennings.

About the Author

Jessica Orozco covers crime, courts, government and more in Clark County for the Springfield-News Sun. She previously covered crime and courts for The Lima News, and before that, Orozco interned at The Columbus Dispatch on the metro desk. Orozco has a bachelor of arts in journalism from Ohio State University, from where she graduated in May 2022.