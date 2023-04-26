Organist honored, celebrates 50 years of service at Springfield church

A local woman was honored and celebrated for 50 years of service with her Springfield church.
Trudy Faber, professor emerita at Wittenberg University and Covenant organist, celebrated 50 years with Covenant Presbyterian Church.
More than 100 members of the church and community attended a luncheon in her honor last weekend to show their gratitude for Faber’s music over the years, which she has performed during weekly services, weddings, funerals and other events.
The celebration also included a proclamation from Commissioner David Estrop, stating that Sunday, April 23, is “Trudy Faber Day” in the City of Springfield.
“Trudy Faber is a world-class organist who has graced us with her music at Covenant for five decades. Her talent is unparalleled, and we do not take it for granted. Sunday’s celebration was an opportunity for us to express our deep gratitude to her,” said Rev. Jody Noble, pastor of Covenant Presbyterian.
As a renowned organist, Faber has performed in 31 states and nine countries at venues such as St. Paul’s Cathedral in London, England; Coventry and Guildford Cathedrals; St. John’s Cathedral in Albuquerque, NM; St. Phillips Cathedral in Atlanta; and Washington Cathedral in Washington D.C.
She was also one of four chosen to perform at the 1997 Distinguished Organists Recital Series at the Cadet Chapel in West Point, New York, and has performed at the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs and at Mt. Angel Abbey in Oregon for the Bach Festival.
At Wittenberg, Faber served as chair of the Department of Music from 1995-2004 and taught there until she retired in 2021, while also giving annual organ and harpsichord recitals from 1968-2010. She was the recipient of the Distinguished Teaching Award from the university in 1998.
