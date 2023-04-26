Organist honored, celebrates 50 years of service at Springfield church

As a renowned organist, Faber has performed in 31 states and nine countries at venues such as St. Paul’s Cathedral in London, England; Coventry and Guildford Cathedrals; St. John’s Cathedral in Albuquerque, NM; St. Phillips Cathedral in Atlanta; and Washington Cathedral in Washington D.C.

She was also one of four chosen to perform at the 1997 Distinguished Organists Recital Series at the Cadet Chapel in West Point, New York, and has performed at the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs and at Mt. Angel Abbey in Oregon for the Bach Festival.

At Wittenberg, Faber served as chair of the Department of Music from 1995-2004 and taught there until she retired in 2021, while also giving annual organ and harpsichord recitals from 1968-2010. She was the recipient of the Distinguished Teaching Award from the university in 1998.