Mechanicsburg police to get body cameras

News
By
59 minutes ago

The Mechanicsburg Police Department will soon get body cameras through an $11,000 grant.

The department was awarded funding through the Office of Criminal Justice Services (OCJS) for Body Worn Cameras (BWC).

“This funding is extremely important to our agency as one of my fundamental goals is public transparency,” said Chief David Patrick. “This funding will also provide my officers with valuable equipment to provide evidence in court.”

The $11,273.19 will pay for the full first year of implementation of the cameras, including the purchase of all necessary equipment, software and data storage.

An order for the cameras and equipment has been placed with Axon Enterprises Inc., which will be the vendor for this project.

The department has nine officers, including five full-time and four part-time.

The grant covers the initial cost of the equipment and for the first year, which Patrick said are “the most significant” costs. He said the second year costs will be about half the initial cost and paid out of the regular budget.

The funding was obtained after they applied last year for it through OCJS Body Warn Camera Grant, Patrick said.

“(We) would like to thank OCJS for their support,” he said. “This technology is a game changer as it will assist the department with investigations and public transparency.”

