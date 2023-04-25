Mechanicsburg police to get body cameras

The department has nine officers, including five full-time and four part-time.

The grant covers the initial cost of the equipment and for the first year, which Patrick said are “the most significant” costs. He said the second year costs will be about half the initial cost and paid out of the regular budget.

The funding was obtained after they applied last year for it through OCJS Body Warn Camera Grant, Patrick said.

“(We) would like to thank OCJS for their support,” he said. “This technology is a game changer as it will assist the department with investigations and public transparency.”