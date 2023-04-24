Springfield High School teacher, coach mourned by family and friends

Family and friends are mourning the loss of a Springfield High School teacher and coach who died over the weekend.
Daniel “Danny” Dellapina, 51, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, according to a post made by his brother, Michael Dellapina, Springfield’s athletic director.
“Yesterday, my younger brother, Danny Dellapina, passed away unexpectedly. He was a beloved teacher and coach who positively impacted countless lives. He fiercely loved his family and friends and he will be missed by all who knew him,” the post said.
Dellapina was listed as a special education teacher in the district, according to its website.
He was a 1989 South High School graduate who played defensive tackle at Capital University.
Many people took to Facebook and Twitter to send their condolences about Dellapina, including his daughter, Madison Dennis, and head football coach Maurice Douglass.
“My heart is shattered into pieces to share my father left this earth suddenly this morning. I’m still in shock and trying to gather my thoughts,” Dellapina’s daughter said in a Facebook post. “His name will live on forever in our hearts.”
In a message to the Wildcats football team, Douglass said Dellapina loved being a student, teacher, coach and fan, and loved all his players. He said he was a kind and gentle man who loved his daughters and family.
“He was also strong and knew how to compete, to fight and to win. He would want you to be strong right now. He would want you to remember all the reassuring smiles he gave you when you messed up, or the guidance he provided out on the field,” he said in his message.
Funeral arrangements are pending at Littleton & Rue Funeral Home in Springfield.
