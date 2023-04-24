Springfield High School teacher, coach mourned by family and friends

Many people took to Facebook and Twitter to send their condolences about Dellapina, including his daughter, Madison Dennis, and head football coach Maurice Douglass.

“My heart is shattered into pieces to share my father left this earth suddenly this morning. I’m still in shock and trying to gather my thoughts,” Dellapina’s daughter said in a Facebook post. “His name will live on forever in our hearts.”

In a message to the Wildcats football team, Douglass said Dellapina loved being a student, teacher, coach and fan, and loved all his players. He said he was a kind and gentle man who loved his daughters and family.

“He was also strong and knew how to compete, to fight and to win. He would want you to be strong right now. He would want you to remember all the reassuring smiles he gave you when you messed up, or the guidance he provided out on the field,” he said in his message.

Funeral arrangements are pending at Littleton & Rue Funeral Home in Springfield.