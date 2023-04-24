BreakingNews
Springfield residents: What to know about city’s electric program, new Ohio Edison rates
X

Springfield High School teacher, coach mourned by family and friends

News
By
1 hour ago
Danny Dellapina remembered as ‘a beloved teacher and coach who positively impacted countless lives.’

Family and friends are mourning the loss of a Springfield High School teacher and coach who died over the weekend.

Daniel “Danny” Dellapina, 51, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, according to a post made by his brother, Michael Dellapina, Springfield’s athletic director.

“Yesterday, my younger brother, Danny Dellapina, passed away unexpectedly. He was a beloved teacher and coach who positively impacted countless lives. He fiercely loved his family and friends and he will be missed by all who knew him,” the post said.

ExplorePHOTOS: Matthew Yates Memorial Basketball Tournament raises money for scholarship honoring fallen deputy

Dellapina was listed as a special education teacher in the district, according to its website.

He was a 1989 South High School graduate who played defensive tackle at Capital University.

Many people took to Facebook and Twitter to send their condolences about Dellapina, including his daughter, Madison Dennis, and head football coach Maurice Douglass.

“My heart is shattered into pieces to share my father left this earth suddenly this morning. I’m still in shock and trying to gather my thoughts,” Dellapina’s daughter said in a Facebook post. “His name will live on forever in our hearts.”

In a message to the Wildcats football team, Douglass said Dellapina loved being a student, teacher, coach and fan, and loved all his players. He said he was a kind and gentle man who loved his daughters and family.

ExploreSpringfield residents: What to know about city’s electric program, new Ohio Edison rates

“He was also strong and knew how to compete, to fight and to win. He would want you to be strong right now. He would want you to remember all the reassuring smiles he gave you when you messed up, or the guidance he provided out on the field,” he said in his message.

Funeral arrangements are pending at Littleton & Rue Funeral Home in Springfield.

In Other News
1
Miami University students on Oxford campus protest senate bill
2
Springfield high school students pick up trash for Earth Day
3
Springfield residents: What to know about city’s electric program, new...
4
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases
5
Clark County Municipal Court cases

About the Author

Follow Brooke Spurlock on facebookFollow Brooke Spurlock on twitter

Brooke Spurlock covers education, crime and more in Clark and Champaign counties as a journalist for the Springfield News-Sun. She has been a writer for a few years, which includes her previous work as a breaking news desk investigator. Spurlock has her BA in mass communications with a minor in psychology and her AAS in paralegal.

© 2023 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top