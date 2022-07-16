Ohio Masonic Home uses virtual reality to train staff for dementia patients

For example, when experiencing Alfred’s conditions, the program places a black spot in the middle of your vision, making it difficult to see and complete the tasks you are asked to do. It also lowers the volume of simulated conversations to demonstrate hearing loss.

There are also four other simulations for various situations.

The program is intended to help staff and families understand what their loved one is going through.

“It really impacts our armed care staff or nursing staff, especially those that have not maybe had any experience and then they’re just dipping their toe in the world of health care. It gives them that hands-on first experience before they even reach a resident. It also helps with some of our more experienced staff as a refresher,” Stephanie Brezina, an employee of Embodied Labs, said.

She emphasized the benefit the program can have for families.

“For the families that I’ve done it with it’s been, ‘That’s why mom does that. That’s why dad doesn’t hear me. That’s why they do this.’ So it helps them in that way to kind of recognize (experiences),” Brezina said.

Embodied Labs is not run by the Ohio Masonic Home, but is a separate company. However, as of now, the OMH is the only home in Ohio using this technology.