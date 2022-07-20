Clark County roads to be closed starting this week for improvement, bridge projects

Three Clark County roads will be closed starting this week for improvement and bridge projects.
Middle Urbana Road in Moorefield Twp., between state Route 334 and Moorefield Road, will be closed to and through traffic from July 15-21 during work hours of 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., according to the Clark County Engineer.
The road will be closed for an improvement project and traffic will be detoured.
Reno Road in Moorefield Twp. at the intersection with Middle Urbana road will be closed to and through traffic from July 20-22 for an improvement project.
Broadgauge Road in Pleasant Twp. between McConkey and Pleasant Chapel roads will be closed to and through traffic from July 21-Aug. 12 for a bridge replacement.
