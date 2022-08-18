Ohio court rules railroads cannot be penalized for blocked crossings

A divided Supreme Court ruled yesterday that the Marysville Municipal Court was correct in dismissing five charges against CSX Transportation for violating a state law that prohibits a stopped train from blocking railroad crossings. The high court ruled that because the state law “regulates, manages, and governs rail traffic,” conflicts with federal law covering the same subject and cannot be enforced.

The state law in question has been on the books for years, State Rep. Thomas Hall, R-Madison Twp. introduced legislation last year that would impose penalties up to $10,000 for railroads that fail to timely report incidents to the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio. It has remained in committee.