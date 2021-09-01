ODOT to host hiring event in Springfield

The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) will be hosting both in-person and virtual hiring events for Winter Seasonal Highway Technicians.
An in-person event will take place today at 1630 West Frist Street, Springfield and will last from 4 to 7 p.m.
Another one will be held on Sept. 11 and will be located on 300 Smith Drive in Clayton and will last from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Virtual hiring events will also be held by ODOT on Sept. 13 and Sept. 14 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and those interested can call 937-497-6787 or 937-497-6952.
Those who are hired typically work 40 hours per week, more for snow and ice events, and may work up to 1,000 hours maximum. The rate of pay is $18.59 an hour, according to a news release from ODOT.
Applicants applying in-person should bring their driver’s license, social security card and a resume to the hiring event. All applicants should prepare for an interview on the spot, the news release added.
Those interested in applying must have a valid commercial driver’s license as well as have 3 months training or 3 months experience in operation of basic equipment.
Applicants must be able to pass a physical ability test and pass a criminal background and pre-employment drug screen.