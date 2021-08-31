Remains of Ohio soldier killed in Korean War identified, to be buried in Urbana

Army Cpl. Charles Eugene Hiltibran, 19, of Cable, was a member of Headquarters Company, 1st Battalion, 32nd Infantry Regiment, 7th Infantry Division. He was reported missing in action on Dec. 2, 1950, when his unit was attacked by enemy forces near the Chosin Reservoir, North Korea. His remains could not be recovered following the battle.

In July 2018, North Korea turned over 55 boxes they said contained the remains of American service members killed during the Korean War. The remains arrived days later at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, for identification, according to a release from the DPAA.