Clark State to require masks beginning Wednesday

Starting Wednesday, masks will be required indoors at all campus locations including the Performing Arts Center and the Hollenbeck-Bayley Conference Center, according to a release from the college.

“Clark State has been a leader in terms of focusing on student success and health and this was a necessary decision,” said President Jo Alice Blondin. “With more in-person classes and the start of the new semester, we determined that the college needed to take early precautions.”