November ballot to include police, fire staffing policies in Springfield

An unclassified position generally means it is not subject to the same civil service rules and regulations as classified service positions. Lateral entry would allow the city to recruit experienced firefighters, who already have training and certifications under their belt, to join Springfield’s department, bypassing some of the traditional civil service examination process.

If voters approve an amendment to the city’s charter, the fire department would mirror the Springfield Police Division’s longstanding policy of lateral entry, which Police Chief Allison Elliott said previously has been successful in recruiting quality experienced staff.

The fire division would continue the civil service training and testing process while also employing lateral entry, Fire Chief Jacob King previously told this reporter.

From the civil service testing process to full training and certifications, it takes the fire department about 3.5 years after hiring someone new, King said. New hires work while in training but are not fully certified, he said.

Lateral entry would allow new hires who come with certifications and experience to hit the street in about five weeks, King said.

Classified positions have strict rules and specific procedures for hiring and promotion. Police chiefs and sometimes other high ranked positions are sometimes unclassified to allow direct appointment or hire.

“Unclassifying these positions will allow us to be more responsive and flexible and how we build our command staff and structure as leadership roles in law enforcement needs are ever evolving,” Elliott said. “It will allow us to appoint the right leaders and the right roles at the right times. [To] make decisions based on performance, leadership ability and alignment with our values and our team goals.”

Elliott addressed potential concerns about the proposed change. None were shared at the meeting, but some may worry about inconsistent hiring practices or bias.

“Let me be clear. This is not about removing protections. It’s not political. It’s not about instability or removing people or eliminating positions. This is not about stifling the growth and development of our folks and our team,” Elliott said. “This is about creating a more responsive, modern and mission-driven leadership structure that will serve our community not just today, but well into our future.”

SPD staff “have asked for clear guidance and support on the path to leadership” as part of the agency’s strategic planning efforts, Elliott said.

Declassification would “allow us to equip our personnel with the tools to lead long before they’re promoted into a command role,” she said.

“We’ve also worked with [the city] to ensure that the proposed charter language includes safeguards and protections that keep the process fair, transparent and rooted in integrity,” she said. “This proposal is part of a larger cultural shift. One that raises the bar, reinforces shared values and strengthens the foundation for growth at every level of the Springfield Police Division.”