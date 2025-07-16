Springfield Fire Division proposes lateral entry, hopes to gain experience

“We’ve talked about lateral entry for a very long time in the fire division,” Fire Chief Jacob Kind said to the News-Sun. “[We] felt like it was another tool for us to assist in our recruitment process.”

If voters approve an amendment to the city’s charter, the fire department would mirror the Springfield Police Division’s longstanding policy of lateral entry, which Police Chief Allison Elliott said has been successful in recruiting quality experienced staff.

The city plans to vote whether to place the proposed amendments to the charter on the ballot at its next meeting July 29.

The amendment would also designate all positions in the police division above the length of lieutenant as unclassified, as well as others within the department and the fire division. An unclassified position generally means it is not subject to the same civil service rules and regulations as classified service positions.

“We’re extremely excited that city leadership and the commission is moving forward towards putting this on the ballot so that we can have this opportunity,” King said about the lateral entry policy.

From the civil service testing process to full training and certifications, it takes the fire department about 3.5 years after hiring someone new, King said. New hires work while in training but are not fully certified, he said.

Lateral entry would allow new hires who come with certifications and experience to hit the street in about five weeks, King said.

“So that’s really the benefit we’re looking for, is that rapid acceleration of getting qualified, certified people on the street to serve our community faster,” King said.

The fire division would continue the civil service training and testing process while also employing lateral entry.

Springfield police, like other agencies, is careful to vet all lateral entry candidates, Elliott said. They have to undergo the same background check and evaluations as all candidates.

“There is also that opportunity to make sure you take a look at some of the ... reasons why folks are leaving agencies and trying to come to other agencies, so you have to be careful and you have to be mindful of that,” Elliott said. “It’s all the more reason to be diligent in your background investigations.”

Currently, the police division has 128 officers with at least two projected retirements, Elliott said. It recently hired five new officers. The city charter calls for 130 full-time sworn officers.

The fire division has 129 members with five anticipated retirements. SFD is planning an academy the first week of January for six personnel, but that number could increase depending on additional retirements or members leaving, King said.

Staffing levels account for officers or firefighters/paramedics who have been hired but are still in the training process.

Lateral entry would also allow members who left the division to return without starting over with the civil service process, King said. SFD is one of the busiest departments in Ohio.

“[We’re] looking for those other aggressive firefighter, paramedics that are out there in the surrounding communities that want a challenge, that want to come work at an agency that does the job every day,” King said. “Super high volume environment with a very aggressive firefighting team.”