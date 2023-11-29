Northwestern superintendent departure: Read the school board statement

Steiner will remain as a consultant for an unspecified amount of time at an unspecified pay rate, and the board will pick an interim superintendent and work to hire a permanent replacement.

Here is the board of education statement in its entirety:

“Mr. Jesse Steiner and the board reached an agreement to alter the role Mr. Steiner will have with the district in the best interest of all parties. Under this mutual agreement, the board will continue to utilize Mr. Steiner’s expertise in the educational field as a consultant, and the board will begin a search for the next superintendent.

“The board will utilize the services of an interim superintendent while it works through the superintendent search.

“Mr. Steiner and the board reached the transition agreement amicably, which allows Mr. Steiner to provide services in a consulting role while pursuing other interests, and permits the board to seek hiring another superintendent.

“The Northwestern Local School District Board of Education wishes to make it clear that this decision is not a result of any professional misconduct or impropriety and that the transition was a mutual agreement between the board and Mr. Steiner.

“The board will be sharing additional information about the superintendent search process in the near future, including the engagement of stakeholders in our community, a valuable tool as part of the search process.”