BreakingNews
Northwestern superintendent departure: Read the school board statement

Northwestern superintendent departure: Read the school board statement

News
By
32 minutes ago
X

In a special meeting Tuesday night, members of the Northwestern Local School District Board of Education accepted an agreement in which Jesse Steiner will leave as superintendent, a deal “in the best interest of all parties,” a statement said.

>> FIRST REPORT: Northwestern superintendent to leave under mutual agreement

Steiner will remain as a consultant for an unspecified amount of time at an unspecified pay rate, and the board will pick an interim superintendent and work to hire a permanent replacement.

Here is the board of education statement in its entirety:

“Mr. Jesse Steiner and the board reached an agreement to alter the role Mr. Steiner will have with the district in the best interest of all parties. Under this mutual agreement, the board will continue to utilize Mr. Steiner’s expertise in the educational field as a consultant, and the board will begin a search for the next superintendent.

“The board will utilize the services of an interim superintendent while it works through the superintendent search.

“Mr. Steiner and the board reached the transition agreement amicably, which allows Mr. Steiner to provide services in a consulting role while pursuing other interests, and permits the board to seek hiring another superintendent.

“The Northwestern Local School District Board of Education wishes to make it clear that this decision is not a result of any professional misconduct or impropriety and that the transition was a mutual agreement between the board and Mr. Steiner.

“The board will be sharing additional information about the superintendent search process in the near future, including the engagement of stakeholders in our community, a valuable tool as part of the search process.”

In Other News
1
Northwestern superintendent leaves role in ‘mutual agreement’
2
New Carlisle, Enon holiday events set for weekend
3
Clark-Shawnee challenges Greenon to canned food drive competition
4
Champaign County Pet of the Week
5
Clark County Pet of the Week

About the Author

Jessica Orozco covers crime, courts and government in Clark County for the Springfield-News Sun. She previously covered crime and courts for The Lima News, and before that, Orozco interned at The Columbus Dispatch on the metro desk. Orozco has a bachelor of arts in journalism from Ohio State University, from where she graduated in May 2022.

© 2023 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top