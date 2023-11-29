Northwestern superintendent leaves role in ‘mutual agreement’

“Mr. Steiner and the board reached the transition agreement amicably, which allows Mr. Steiner to provide services in a consulting role while pursuing other interests, and permits the board to seek hiring another superintendent,” the release reads.

The board conducted a special meeting Tuesday night, one called on Monday afternoon, and members approved the agreement and released the statement.

The school board will share more information on the search for a replacement superintendent soon, according to the release.

Steiner had faced an investigation into his behavior in 2017 at Northwestern, in which he was accused of being verbally aggressive, intimidating and angry during his dealings with others on the job.

Steiner was put on leave in December 2017 and allowed to return the following February provided he undergo a comprehensive mental examination, anger management counseling and leadership training.

In July 2013 while superintendent at Hicksville Schools, the board president there wrote he belittled staff in public. “You show little interest in collaborating with the board or your staff … Often the staff feels bullied into doing things your way,” the letter to Steiner said.

While superintendent at Celina schools in December 2013, Steiner was viewed as “arrogant, unfriendly and abrasive,” according to a letter to the superintendent from Northwestern’s investigation in February 2018.