Sheltered Inc. closes 2 of its 3 Clark County homeless shelters
Northeastern schools to host ‘one last look’ open house for 3 buildings

Credit: Bill Lackey

Credit: Bill Lackey

59 minutes ago
Kenton Ridge, Northridge and Rolling Hills will be open for nostalgic visits from community members.

The Northeastern Local School District will host an open house event for three of its school buildings.

Kenton Ridge High School, Northridge Middle and Elementary Schools, and Rolling Hills Elementary School buildings will be open for “one last look” Tuesday.

“We invite our community to join us for a nostalgic experience,” district officials said.

ExploreSpringfield High School: 15 years after North and South merger, leader looks ahead

Community members and alumni are invited to take a walk down memory lane from 5 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday at each school building — Kenton Ridge, 4444 Middle Urbana Road; Northridge, 4445 Ridgewood Road E.; and Rolling Hills, 2613 Moorefield Road.

Those interested can take photos, walk through the hallways and share their stories with district officials.

The district is building a new campus for Kenton Ridge for about $57 million that’s expected to open this fall. It will be located on the property near the current Kenton Ridge High School. It’s a three-story building and will have separate entries for the high school and elementary school site.

ExploreShawnee ‘Braves Bakery’ provides hands-on life skills to students

The district built a new campus for Northeastern for about $42 million.

The two new campuses cost nearly $120 million, with the state picking up about 40% of the cost. The Northeastern site opened last fall.

For more information on the event, visit https://bit.ly/3B2We0D.

About the Author

Follow Brooke Spurlock on facebookFollow Brooke Spurlock on twitter

Brooke Spurlock covers education, crime and more in Clark and Champaign counties as a journalist for the Springfield News-Sun. She has been a writer for a few years, which includes her previous work as a breaking news desk investigator. Spurlock has her BA in mass communications with a minor in psychology and her AAS in paralegal.

