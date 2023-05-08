Northeastern schools to host ‘one last look’ open house for 3 buildings

The district is building a new campus for Kenton Ridge for about $57 million that’s expected to open this fall. It will be located on the property near the current Kenton Ridge High School. It’s a three-story building and will have separate entries for the high school and elementary school site.

The district built a new campus for Northeastern for about $42 million.

The two new campuses cost nearly $120 million, with the state picking up about 40% of the cost. The Northeastern site opened last fall.

For more information on the event, visit https://bit.ly/3B2We0D.