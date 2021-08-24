Northeastern schools to have early dismissals today, Wednesday due to heat

Northeastern Local School District will have 90-minute early dismissals today and Wednesday for all students due to the heat and high temperatures.
Due to the early release, school and bus times will be as follows:
- AM preschool buses will begin their afternoon routes at 9:30 a.m.
- PM preschool will start at 10:45 a.m.
- Buses for the PM preschool and elementary schools will begin their routes at 12:30 p.m.
- Buses for the middle and high schools start their afternoon routes at 1:45 p.m.
- Buses for CTC, Global Stem Academy, Emmanuel Christian Academy and Catholic Central will begin their afternoon routes at 1:20 p.m. and students will catch their normal buses at 1:45 p.m.
- The Latchkey Program will be available when students are dismissed from school and will end at its normal time.