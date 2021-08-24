springfield-news-sun logo
X

Northeastern schools to have early dismissals today, Wednesday due to heat

Northeastern schools will have early dismissals today and Wednesday due to heat. BILL LACKEY/STAFF
Caption
Northeastern schools will have early dismissals today and Wednesday due to heat. BILL LACKEY/STAFF

Credit: Bill Lackey

Credit: Bill Lackey

News
By Brooke Spurlock
1 hour ago

Northeastern Local School District will have 90-minute early dismissals today and Wednesday for all students due to the heat and high temperatures.

ExploreUrbana City Schools return to the classroom

Due to the early release, school and bus times will be as follows:

  • AM preschool buses will begin their afternoon routes at 9:30 a.m.
  • PM preschool will start at 10:45 a.m.
  • Buses for the PM preschool and elementary schools will begin their routes at 12:30 p.m.
  • Buses for the middle and high schools start their afternoon routes at 1:45 p.m.
  • Buses for CTC, Global Stem Academy, Emmanuel Christian Academy and Catholic Central will begin their afternoon routes at 1:20 p.m. and students will catch their normal buses at 1:45 p.m.
  • The Latchkey Program will be available when students are dismissed from school and will end at its normal time.

In Other News
1
Sheriff’s deputies, Ohio BCI investigating homicide at Bethel Twp. home
2
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases
3
Clark County Municipal Court cases
4
Local couple opens wedding venue in Yellow Springs: ‘You have to do...
5
Toronto-based snack food company slated to start operations in...
© 2021 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top