Urbana City Schools return to the classroom

“Just like the students, the adults like to have some consistency and miss the daily routines of school. I am cautiously optimistic about bringing students back. We were very fortunate to be in face-to-face instruction for the vast majority of the last school year and I am hopeful that we will be able to maintain in-person instruction throughout this school year,” he said.

Patrick and Sara Brumbly, whose son is a fourth-grader in the district, are nervous and excited for the school year ahead.

“We’re nervous because of COVID, and the little kids aren’t vaccinated, we’re just a little nervous about that. I think that the socialization is something that he needs, something that is good for his mental health, and you just kinda gotta weigh the odds of what’s better, is it mental health or his physical safety; you can’t really just put an answer to it all,” Sara Brumbly said.

The Brumblys had opted for remote learning last year and ended up homeschooling during that time, but said their son is excited to be back in person.

“He was excited, I could tell this morning, he’s looking forward to it, being back on a schedule and a routine, being in a classroom with friends, he was looking forward to that, said Patrick Brumbly.

The return to in-person classes comes after a year of interruptions due to the pandemic.

The Ohio Department of Health is “strongly recommending” masks for those who have not received the vaccine as well as vaccines for those eligible as part of guidance for K-12 schools for the 2021-22 school year, Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff said last month while serving as the state’s chief medical officer.

Urbana City Schools, along with others in the area, is recommending face masks as needed, although they are optional, as stated on their COVID-19 plan online.

The district plan for coronavirus protocol continues to include strategies for more frequent cleaning of surfaces, hand sanitizing available throughout facilities, and assigned seating on buses, along with required wearing of face masks during bus rides.

No snacks will be allowed inside classrooms, and students are encouraged to have their own refillable water bottles to use throughout the day. Water refilling stations will be open for use, but water drinking fountains will remain closed as of now.

In case of a child returning home sick, families will need to consider arrangements for picking them up as they will not be allowed to be sent home on a school bus. Students who have suspected or confirmed cases of COVID-19 must be cleared by health department criteria before returning to school.

“I am hopeful that we can maintain a safe and healthy environment for our students and staff. I am also looking forward to the approval of vaccines for those under the age of 12 as a option for our families,” said Thiel.