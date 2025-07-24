Northeastern schools names new special education leadership team

Explore Triad names new high school principal

Melissa Jewell, the new director of special education, brings more than 15 years of experience in K-12 education including six years in special education leadership, most recently as the director of special education for Clark-Shawnee Local Schools.

Jewell holds a Bachelor’s of Science in Elementary Education and a minor in Biblical Studies from Kentucky Christian University, a Master of Science in Educational Leadership and a Master of Science in Special Education from Western Governors University.

Stacy Slusher will serve as special education supervisor at the Kenton Ridge campus, and Betsy Vanhoose will serve in the same role at the Northeastern campus. Both are longtime intervention specialists with the district.

These roles will provide more direct, campus-specific support to students, families and staff.

“Together, we’re focused on building consistent, student-centered support that empowers educators and helps every student reach their full potential,” Jewel said about the team.

Northeastern Local School District serves 3,000 students in grades PK-12 at two buildings.