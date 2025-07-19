Triad names new high school principal

Maggie Parcels will start her new role for the 2025-26 school year.
By
1 hour ago
Triad Local Schools has hired Maggie Parcels as the new high school principal for the start of the 2025-26 year.

Parcels brings more than 11 years of experience in secondary education, along with a background in instructional leadership, data, technology integration and student-centered learning, according to the school board.

Maggie Parcels was hired as the new Triad High School principal. Contributed

Parcels has served as a high school science educator and instructional technology contributor at Mechanicsburg High School.

“We are thrilled to welcome Mrs. Parcels to the Triad family. Her energy, high school experience, instructional expertise and passion for innovation make her a great fit for our district. We look forward to the impact she will have on our students, staff, and community,” the school board said.

Parcels will take over for outgoing Principal Todd Schneider. He is taking the high school principal position at Marion Harding High School, where he is from and has previously experiences at the school.

Outside of the classroom, Parcels has coached state-placing athletes in track and field, has served on multiple leadership committees and is committed to community involvement and student success.

Parcels holds a Bachelor of Science in Biology and AYA Life Science Education from the University of Rio Grande, a Master’s in Educational Technology from Bowling Green State University and a certificate in Principal Preparation from the American College of Education. She is certified as a 5-Year Professional Principal (Grades 5–12) and holds multiple instructional technology credentials.

