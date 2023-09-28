Northeastern challenges state report card data after low graduation score

Northeastern Local Schools is challenging part of the state’s data on the Ohio School Report Cards list after receiving a 1 in the graduation component.

New report card ratings released by the Ohio Department of Education this month show school districts received an overall rating based on a new 1- to 5-star rating, with 5 being the highest. An overall rating of at least 3 stars means a district or school meets state standards, according to the ODE.

Northeastern scored a 3 in almost all categories including overall, achievement, gap closing, early literacy and progress. However, they received a 1 in graduation rate, with a 7.3% four-year graduation rate for 2022, which is a data error.

The district previously identified a reporting issue that impacted the 2022 graduation rate and initiated communication with the Ohio Department of Education (ODE) to address this matter, said Assistant Superintendent Shawn Blazer. They are working to fix the issue and determine if any other components have been impacted.

“Due to the reporting issue, we are experiencing challenges in providing an accurate breakdown of our star ratings. As a result, our graduation rating and gap closing rating have been affected, which directly impacts our overall stars rating,” he said.

According to ODE’s Office of Communications and Outreach, the data is reported by the district, which has reached out to the department. ODE said the district could receive a watermark on the their report card webpage that identifies there are data errors.

The watermark reads, “Misreported data have impacted this district’s Overall Rating, Graduation Component, Gap Closing Component, and College, Career, Workforce, and Military Readiness Component. Please contact the district for more information.”

Blazer pointed out that the district’s trend for their graduation rate has “historically been in the mid-90% range.”

The district had a performance index, which measures state test performance, of 77.8%, a slight decrease from last year’s 78.9%.

When it comes to graduation rate, which shows the reporting error, they had an overall rate of 41.3%, compared to last year’s 93.7%. The four-year rate was listed as 7.3% compared to last year’s 92.1%.

The district also had 41.5% in college, career, workforce and military readiness, the second lowest in the county.

In reviewing the report card ratings, Blazer said they noted several components have remained consistent and observed increases in most tested areas when compared to the previous year.

Explore Most Champaign County schools receive overall rating of 4 or higher on state report card

“Our report card reflects results that place us above the state average in most tested areas,” he said. “These trends indicate progress and encourage us to continue our efforts to enhance educational outcomes for all students.”

Blazer said the achievement rating, which stayed the same, reflects a performance index that has maintained a level of consistency, and the progress component, which also stayed the same, demonstrates the progress in meeting student growth expectations.

“However, it is important to acknowledge that we have observed a decreased in the gap closing component, which warrants further analysis since our graduation rate would have affected this rating,” he said.

Although it’s hard to compare this year’s star ratings to last year’s considering the data error, Northeastern stayed the same in achievement, early literacy and progress, decreased by 2 in gap closing and by 3 in graduation.