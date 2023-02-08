New Clark County program helps people build healthy relationships

She said the program provided her with skills regarding communication techniques, boundaries and more. She now has resources she can call upon in a variety of situations and with different people.

The program is focused on romantic relationships, but she said that much of what she learned can be applied to other types of relationships, too.

Topics covered include recognizing relationship patterns, resolving conflicts, understanding expectations, abusive relationships, family influences, the benefits of marriage and other issues.

The center also offers a program for couples, called The RINGS Experience. The success of that program was a segue into working with individuals, too, Lavern Nissley said.

“It does take two people to build a healthy relationship,” he said. “But if you have at least one who can change the dynamic in a relationship, that’s a good start.”

The REACH Experience costs $30 per person for about eight hours of online content, with additional fees for optional coaching either in person or via Zoom. Scholarships and discounts are available for eligible Clark County residents.

“It’s the education plus the coaching that makes this very potent and life-changing,” he said.

The center also is holding its annual Sweetheart Gala fundraiser from 6 to 9:30 p.m. Saturday at the Hollenbeck Bayley Creative Arts and Conference Center. With a goal to raise $20,000, the evening will include a catered meal, live music, dancing and other activities.

Most tables have been sponsored by organizations, but individuals who wish to attend can contact Encompass Connection Center at info@encompasscc.org or 937-250-1418 to inquire about tickets.

The Encompass Connection Center formerly was known as the Marriage Resource Center with offices on North Limestone Street. It receives funding from sources including Clark County Job and Family Services, The Turner Foundation and Springfield Foundation.