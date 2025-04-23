Northeastern names new principals at one high school, one elementary

Swafford will replace current KR principal John Hill, who is retiring. He served as principal for 17 years and worked 23 years with the district.

Swafford has served as principal of Northeastern Elementary School, principal of Northwestern Jr./Sr. High School for 18 years, interim superintendent of Northwestern Local Schools for six months as well as Springfield South High School principal for two years, assistant principal for five years and English Language Arts and reading teacher for five years.

Serving as principal of Northeastern Elementary and working with the younger students has been “one of the most rewarding experiences” of Swafford’s career.

“I have truly loved every minute with our students, families, and staff, and leaving is bittersweet,” she said. “At the same time, I am excited to return to the high school setting, where I spent much of my career, and join the Kenton Ridge community.”

Swafford holds bachelor’s degrees in English (Ohio State) and education (Urbana). She got her Master of Science in curriculum and instruction from Wright State, where she also completed her superintendent license.

Kushmaul joined the district in 2024 as assistant principal of Kenton Ridge PK-12. She served in the Springfield City School District starting in 2012 as a tutor at Snowhill Elementary, a seventh grade English teacher at Hayward Middle School, and an instructional coach at Kenwood Elementary School.

This past year has been “nothing short of amazing,” Kushmaul said, adding that she loves connecting with the community, staff and students.

“It’s been an unforgettable experience, and I’ve learned so much from the people around me,” she said. “Making the decision to transition from Kenton Ridge to Northeastern wasn’t easy, especially after such an impactful year. But I’m honored to step into the role of principal, and I couldn’t be more excited for what lies ahead.”

Kushmaul has bachelor’s and masters degrees in middle childhood education from Wright State University, and her principal licensure from Wittenberg University.