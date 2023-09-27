BreakingNews
Closed downtown Springfield building subject of court cases

Northeastern names homecoming court

The Northeastern High School Homecoming Court has been named.

Members of the court are: LillyAnne Tirey, Grace Chadwell, Emma Skinner, Emma Stamper, Grace Harris, Lilly Sagraves and Sarah Vaughn; Mason Shockey, Adam Roberts, Gavin Harrington, Caleb Smith, Johnny Jones, Brady Gillam and Braylen Davis.

The homecoming parade will start at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 28, at the United Church of South Vienna and will travel down Main Street, finishing in the parking lot of the Northeastern PreK-12 campus.

The football game will be held at 7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 29, at Conover Stadium versus Triad High School.

The homecoming dance is from 7 to 10 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 30, at Northeastern in the auditorium.

