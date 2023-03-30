More Ohioans seeking jobless benefits in recent weeks

Ohio has seen the number of people filing new claims for jobless benefits rise slowly but steadily since early February, even as state and national unemployment rates have remained low.
Generally, initial claims for unemployment benefits represent people who have filed for benefits for the first time, while continuing claims are from unemployed people already receiving benefits.
In the Buckeye state, initial claims have risen from 11,450 in the week of Feb. 4 to 15,750 in the week of March 25, according to the latest data from the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services (ODJFS), released Thursday.
Ohioans filed 15,750 initial traditional unemployment claims last week, which was 938 more than the previous week, the department said.
Ohioans also filed 56,926 continued traditional unemployment claims last week, which was 178 fewer than the previous week.
In Ohio, the unemployment rate in February was 3.9%, just above the national rate of 3.6%.
The total number of traditional claims filed from March 19 to March 25, was 72,676, the state said.
Ohio’s labor force participation rate in February was put at 61.4%. The national labor force participation rate in February was 62.5%.
PNC senior economic advisor Stuart Hoffman thinks federal data may be pointing to a possible slackening in hiring trends in coming months.
“This is not to say that economic conditions are set to collapse entirely,” Hoffman said in an email. “Rather, any newly laid-off workers are not as likely to be so quickly rehired as businesses assess their plans to weather what we expect will be a mild recession in the second half of this year.”
The March 10 collapse of Silicon Valley Bank in California, shortly followed by the failure of New York-based Signature Bank, the second- and third-largest bank failures in U.S. history, have created new economic uncertainty in recent weeks.
About 3,283 of those who filed for new state jobless benefits have been flagged for more stringent identity verification, to ensure they are not fraudulent, the ODJFS said.
