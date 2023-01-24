BreakingNews
North Hampton officer indicted in OVI, weapons case
springfield-news-sun logo
X

North Hampton officer indicted in OVI, weapons case

News
By
1 hour ago

A police officer for the village of North Hampton who was indicted Tuesday is accused of driving impaired with a gun last month in Centerville.

Patrick J. Bucci, 46, of Dayton, is scheduled to be arraigned Feb. 7 in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle and misdemeanor counts of OVI and using weapons while intoxicated.

Bucci was stopped at 2:40 a.m. Dec. 14, 2022, for a traffic violation on northbound Interstate 675 near Wilmington Pike, officer John Davis of the Centerville Police Department said previously.

Following his arrest he was taken to the Montgomery County Jail but is no longer in custody.

Messages were left with the North Hampton Police Department seeking information about Bucci’s status with the department.

In Other News
1
Kroger facing four class-action lawsuits over payroll mistakes
2
These 19 people were indicted in Clark County
3
Bengals fans who are traveling for playoffs games: We want to talk to...
4
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases
5
Clark County Municipal Court cases

About the Author

Follow Jen Balduf on twitter

Jen Roppel Balduf covers breaking news for the Dayton Daily News. She earned a bachelor of science in journalism degree from Ohio University and also writes for the Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun and Dayton.com.

© 2023 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top