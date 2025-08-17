Nonprofit hopes to give more than 500 nursing home residents ‘over-the-top’ Christmas through campaign

Life Untethered, a nonprofit by executive director and co-executive director Ryan and Britley Ray, respectively, will hold its Gifts & Prescence campaign, an initiative of the Clark County Senior Citizens Task Force program, for six local nursing homes and more than 500 residents so they can receive Christmas gifts this year. CONTRIBUTED

Life Untethered, a nonprofit by executive director and co-executive director Ryan and Britley Ray, respectively, will hold its Gifts & Prescence campaign, an initiative of the Clark County Senior Citizens Task Force program, for six local nursing homes and more than 500 residents so they can receive Christmas gifts this year. CONTRIBUTED
News
By
51 minutes ago
X

A local nonprofit is working to give more than 500 nursing home residents in Springfield an “over-the-top experience” this Christmas.

Life Untethered, a nonprofit by executive director and co-executive director Ryan and Britley Ray, respectively, will hold its Gifts & Presence campaign, an initiative of the Clark County Senior Citizens Task Force program, for the fourth year.

“It is designed to ensure that our nursing home population is not forgotten about at Christmas time, and send a clear message that the residents are loved and that they matter,” Ryan Ray said. “It provides an opportunity for nursing home residents to get what they need and want, sometimes receiving things that are very nostalgic or something they have always wanted as a child, but never received.”

Life Untethered, a nonprofit by executive director and co-executive director Ryan and Britley Ray, respectively, will hold its Gifts & Prescence campaign, an initiative of the Clark County Senior Citizens Task Force program, for six local nursing homes and more than 500 residents so they can receive Christmas gifts this year. CONTRIBUTED

icon to expand image

Last year, the task force took on four local nursing homes, with about 300 residents total. However, this year they are “getting even more ambitious” by adding two more homes to equal more than 500 residents.

The homes being served this year include Good Shepherd Village, Allen View, Northwood, Southbrook, Springfield Manor and Villa Springfield.

ExploreClark County Solid Waste District details annual recycling, programming in new report

Each home compiles a wish list for each resident which are added to an online program once the nonprofit receives all wish lists. After that, the website will “go hot” and open in November for the community to adopt residents from the homes. Ray said many people adopt multiple residents, and some churches and businesses forgo gift exchanges to adopt residents.

“It’s really a beautiful thing to be a part of. Most of the residents have very little. Most don’t receive a single call, text, letter or visitor throughout an entire year, so this campaign means everything to them,” Ray said. “They feel a love and warmth that seems foreign to them, and that alone wields the power to flip life right-side up. Love is at the core of this campaign, and love is the change agent.”

Life Untethered, a nonprofit by executive director and co-executive director Ryan and Britley Ray, respectively, will hold its Gifts & Prescence campaign, an initiative of the Clark County Senior Citizens Task Force program, for six local nursing homes and more than 500 residents so they can receive Christmas gifts this year. CONTRIBUTED

icon to expand image

The “presence” part of the campaign refers to the parties Ray’s task force hosts at each nursing home when residents receive their gifts while enjoying treats, music and a visit from Santa.

With serving more homes this year, Ray said it covers nearly a third of all nursing homes in Clark County so the community’s support is “all-the-more critical.” If you don’t want to adopt and shop for a resident, the public can give monetary donations.

ExploreNew Field Trips public transportation sees increased ridership

Life Untethered was designed to improve the quality of life for others, particularly those most vulnerable and the underserved, through programs and campaigns that help carryout that mission.

For more information, visit www.lifeuntethered.org.

Life Untethered, a nonprofit by executive director and co-executive director Ryan and Britley Ray, respectively, will hold its Gifts & Prescence campaign, an initiative of the Clark County Senior Citizens Task Force program, for six local nursing homes and more than 500 residents so they can receive Christmas gifts this year. CONTRIBUTED

icon to expand image

In Other News
1
First-year Springfield teacher eager to help students shine
2
Local cardiac sonographers to launch mobile cardiac screening service
3
Column: From speed to service, Ollie finds his stride
4
Semi-truck caught fire early Saturday morning
5
Columbus murder suspect arrested in Springfield

About the Author

Follow Brooke Spurlock on facebookFollow Brooke Spurlock on twitter

Brooke Spurlock covers education, crime and more in Clark and Champaign counties as a reporter for the Springfield News-Sun. She has been a writer for over six years, which includes her previous work as a breaking news desk investigator. Spurlock has her bachelor's in mass communications with a minor in psychology and her associates in paralegal.