Nonprofit hopes to give more than 500 nursing home residents ‘over-the-top’ Christmas through campaign

“It is designed to ensure that our nursing home population is not forgotten about at Christmas time, and send a clear message that the residents are loved and that they matter,” Ryan Ray said. “It provides an opportunity for nursing home residents to get what they need and want, sometimes receiving things that are very nostalgic or something they have always wanted as a child, but never received.”

Last year, the task force took on four local nursing homes, with about 300 residents total. However, this year they are “getting even more ambitious” by adding two more homes to equal more than 500 residents.

The homes being served this year include Good Shepherd Village, Allen View, Northwood, Southbrook, Springfield Manor and Villa Springfield.

Each home compiles a wish list for each resident which are added to an online program once the nonprofit receives all wish lists. After that, the website will “go hot” and open in November for the community to adopt residents from the homes. Ray said many people adopt multiple residents, and some churches and businesses forgo gift exchanges to adopt residents.

“It’s really a beautiful thing to be a part of. Most of the residents have very little. Most don’t receive a single call, text, letter or visitor throughout an entire year, so this campaign means everything to them,” Ray said. “They feel a love and warmth that seems foreign to them, and that alone wields the power to flip life right-side up. Love is at the core of this campaign, and love is the change agent.”

The “presence” part of the campaign refers to the parties Ray’s task force hosts at each nursing home when residents receive their gifts while enjoying treats, music and a visit from Santa.

With serving more homes this year, Ray said it covers nearly a third of all nursing homes in Clark County so the community’s support is “all-the-more critical.” If you don’t want to adopt and shop for a resident, the public can give monetary donations.

Life Untethered was designed to improve the quality of life for others, particularly those most vulnerable and the underserved, through programs and campaigns that help carryout that mission.

For more information, visit www.lifeuntethered.org.