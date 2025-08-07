New Field Trips public transportation sees increased ridership

“As Springfield continues to reimagine public transit to better serve the needs of its growing and aging population, the early momentum of Field Trips reflects a broader vision for community connectivity and customer-focused service,” the release said. “The city and Via Transportation remain committed to building on this momentum by continuing outreach efforts and enhancing service.”

The rides are on-demand and can be called through the Field Trips app or phone call. Those with mobility considerations can pre-book rides for door-to-door service.

More than 1,900 accounts have been created since the launch, and the average pickup time is six to eight minutes. The app has a five-star rating, and the average ride rating is 4.8 out of 5, “indicating a high level of satisfaction with the new experience,” according to the release.

Typical rides cost $2, and Field Trips Assist paratransit cost $4. Discounted rides cost $1. Service hours are Monday through Friday from 6:40 a.m. to 6:40 p.m.

There are 16 Field Trips vans, and each has a capacity of up to seven people.

The service is for the entire city, and up to three-fourths of a mile outside city limits.

Riders traveling the same way are paired with others through both the Field Trips and Field Trips Assist programs.

Rides can be booked on the app or website at city.ridewithvia.com/field-trips or by calling 937-328-7228. The app and call center can be accessed in English, Spanish and Haitian Creole.

For more information, visit city.ridewithvia.com/field-trips.

Field Trips replaced SCAT buses after a study found they no longer met the needs of Springfield residents. Less then half a percent of people in the city rode the buses, and there was an average of 4.3 riders per trip.

The SCAT buses became unsustainable and Transdev, SCAT’s parent company, was ready to provide a 90-day notice to exit its contract in November, City Manager Bryan Heck said previously.

The Clark County Springfield Transportation Coordinating Committee (TCC) used a case study from Wilson, North Carolina, which is similar in demographics, population and land mass to Springfield, TCC planner Glenn Massie said previously. Wilson introduced micro-transit during the COVID-19 pandemic and has seen an increase in ridership, Massie said.