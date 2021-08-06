No violations uncovered in Land of Illusion waterpark investigation, park owner says

Mykiara, who wasn’t wearing a life jacket, was reported missing in the murky water and was found about 30 minutes later in the pond. She was taken to Dayton Children’s Hospital, where she was pronounced dead. The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office performed an autopsy but the cause and manner of her death haven’t been released.

Oakley, a volunteer firefighter for 27 years in Madison Twp., said the health and safety of the park’s guests and employees is his “highest priority.”

He said the park has invested nearly $18 million in Land of Illusion .

“We invest in state-of-the-art facilities, continually ensure we have updated, quality equipment — including health and safety equipment we are not even required to have — and follow all of the rules and regulations in place to make sure we’re operating in the safest and best way possible,” he said.

The park will continue to cooperate with all state and local officials who are investigating the drowning and he encourages them to complete their investigations and share the results.

He said Wood has been a health and safety consultant for 16 years working with companies and organizations to assess and improve their overall health and safety policies, procedures and programs.

Wood said his assessment included review of Land of Illusion’s health and safety policies, procedures and programs including its emergency action plan, safety and emergency equipment, water safety practices and procedures, hazardous energy controls, and respiratory protection.

It also included extensive onsite employee interviews and review of all investigative materials available from July 20, he said. He said Land of Illusion follows all applicable federal, state, and local laws and regulations and in many areas has policies, practices and procedures that exceed the requirements of those regulations.

He made several recommendations, including:

• Invest in an Angel Detection System, which provides technology to act as an underwater lifeguard that detects non-movement and underwater emergencies;

• Make available to on-duty personnel side scan sonar and underwater remote vehicle to deploy in the event a missing person’s report filed;

• Employ trained underwater divers and have dive equipment on site ready for deployment;

• Invest in a jet ski with a drag board attached for rapid deployment in a rescue event.