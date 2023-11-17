No injuries in crash involving Triad Middle School bus

A non-injury crash involving a Champaign County school bus was reported Friday morning.

The Champaign County 911 Center received a call around 7:14 a.m. Friday about a crash involving a school bus at Triad Middle School, 7941 Brush Lake Road, according to a release from the sheriff’s office.

The Champaign County Sheriff’s Office School Resource Officer (SRO) immediately responded to the middle school, along with administration, faculty and staff.

The preliminary investigation revealed a Triad High School student driving a 2005 Chevrolet Malibu dropped off students at the middle school. As they were leaving the drop off area, the student pulled into an arriving school bus, striking the front right tire and causing minor damage, the sheriff’s office said.

After completing medical assessments of all students and staff involved, it was confirmed that no one had any injures from the crash.

“I’m thankful everyone’s OK,” said Superintendent Vickie Murinak. “It was a low speed, low impact accident, and I’m thankful that the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office and our SRO called out a squad just to make sure that everyone was okay, and taking those extra precautions just to make sure they are and to ensure parents that their kids are okay.”

EMS crews from Urbana Fire, Allen Twp., North Lewisburg, Mechanicsburg and Machachee EMS all responded to the scene to check out the students and staff involved as a precaution.

The incident remains under investigation by the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office.