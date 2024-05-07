These 24 people were indicted in Clark County

Twenty-four people were indicted this week in Clark County Common Pleas Court with the following charges:

Jorge L.S. Arvelo, 57, of Springfield: Improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle.

Isaiah Cooper, 24, of Springfield: Domestic violence, disrupting public service.

Joshua Hamilton, 35, of Springfield: Theft, forgery.

Brieanne D. Riggins, 31, of Springfield: Felonious assault, domestic violence.

Dustin E. Wolfcomer, 29, of Springfield: Felonious assault, trespassing in a habitation when a person is present or likely to be present, endangering children (two counts).

Jeffrey R. Potter Jr., 31: Possession of a fentanyl-related compound.

Maria L. Price, 36, of Bexley: Theft.

Simeon A. Porter, 19: Attempted murder, felonious assault (two counts), discharge of a firearm on or near prohibited premises (two counts), improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle, having weapons while under disability.

Jamier DeArmond Burks, 19: Attempted murder, felonious assault (two counts), discharge of a firearm on or near prohibited premises (two counts), improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle.

Cameron Porter, 17: Attempted murder, felonious assault (two counts), discharge of a firearm on or near prohibited premises (two counts), improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle.

Jackie D. Spencer Jr., 46, of Springfield: Aggravated burglary, aggravated robbery.

Jason Perdue, 48, of Springfield: Aggravated possession of drugs.

Kenneth Silket Jr., 70: Strangulation (two counts), domestic violence.

Joshua L. Morris, 35, of Springfield: Trespassing in a habitation when a person is present or likely to be present.

Cody R. Harmison, 27, of Springfield: Inducing panic.

Chris Earley, 54, of Springfield: Aggravated burglary.

Connor Nawman, 19, of Springfield: Aggravated burglary.

Jeremy D. Parker, 47, of Springfield: Burglary.

David McKinney. 26: Menacing by stalking (two counts), violating a protection order.

Adaias Rodriguez, 20, of Springfield: Strangulation, domestic violence, tampering with evidence.

Joshua T. Ivory, 36, of Springfield: Aggravated burglary (two counts), strangulation.

Krysta N. Durden, 25, of Springfield: Aggravated robbery, felonious assault, discharge of a firearm on or near prohibited premises, having weapons while under disability.

Bennie King IV, 32, of Springfield: Carry a concealed weapon, improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle, having weapons while under disability, intimidation of an attorney, victim or witness.

Katharine D. Holder, 38, of Enon: Aggravated vehicular homicide, aggravated vehicular assault (three counts), operating a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Jessica Orozco covers crime, courts and government in Clark County for the Springfield-News Sun.

