Enon woman indicted for fatal Springfield Twp. crash

Ryan Botkin, 44, of Yellow Springs, was killed in the crash. Three other family members, his wife and their two children, were injured.

The crash was reported around 6:10 p.m. at U.S. 68 at Fairfield Pike in Springfield Twp., according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Springfield Post.

Preliminary investigation determined that Holder was driving a 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee east on Fairfield Pike when she ran a red light at the intersection with U.S. 68 and crashed into a 2012 Toyota Tundra headed north on U.S. 68 driven by Botkin, troopers said.

The impact caused the Jeep to go off the left side of the road, and the Toyota went off the right side before overturning.

Botkin was flown to Springfield Regional Medical Center, where he died of his injuries, troopers said.

An adult passenger in the Toyota also was taken to Springfield Regional, but with serious injuries, and two children in the Toyota, a 12-year-old and an 8-year-old, suffered serious injuries and were taken to Dayton Children’s Hospital.

Holder was not injured.

According to a statement of facts from the highway patrol, Holder “had a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage emitting from her person and her eyes were bloodshot and glossy.” The woman was unsteady on her feet and her speech was slurred, but she denied any alcohol consumption.

A field sobriety test showed signs of impairment, according to the document, and Holder refused a breathalyzer test. Per a warrant, Holder underwent a blood draw. She was arrested Thursday and arraigned Friday.

A fundraising campaign on gofundme.com said Ryan Botkin was “a loving husband and father” and noted the serious injuries of his wife, Amber Botkin, and their oldest son, Evan.

The fundraiser, which had raised about $54,000 by Tuesday morning, said the Botkin family was on the way to a school musical when the crash happened.

“Together, we can alleviate some of their financial stress and show them that they are not alone in this journey of healing,” the post said.