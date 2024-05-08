Clark County Pet of the Week

News
1 hour ago
X

Meet Layla! She is a 48 lb., Staffordshire Terrier, around 3-years-old. This girl loves your kisses and cuddles. Layla will win you over as soon as you meet her with her amazing personality. She has not had any issues with other dogs but as always, we recommend a meet-n-greet, prior to adopting. Her adoption fee this week is $22. That includes her spay, vaccines, heartworm test, microchip, dog license, and a free vet check. Stop by the shelter to meet her during open hours. Clark County Dog Shelter is at 5201 Urbana Road, Springfield. CONTRIBUTED

In Other News
1
Champaign County Pet of the Week
2
Hayward’s drone soccer team students display skills to governor, former...
3
Enon woman indicted for fatal Springfield Twp. crash
4
These 24 people were indicted in Clark County
5
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases
© 2024 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top