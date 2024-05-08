Clark County Pet of the Week

Meet Layla! She is a 48 lb., Staffordshire Terrier, around 3-years-old. This girl loves your kisses and cuddles. Layla will win you over as soon as you meet her with her amazing personality. She has not had any issues with other dogs but as always, we recommend a meet-n-greet, prior to adopting. Her adoption fee this week is $22. That includes her spay, vaccines, heartworm test, microchip, dog license, and a free vet check. Stop by the shelter to meet her during open hours. Clark County Dog Shelter is at 5201 Urbana Road, Springfield. CONTRIBUTED