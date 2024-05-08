Champaign County Pet of the Week

Willow was found in a woodshed out in the country when she was just a kitten. She was very skinny, covered in fleas, and not doing at all well. She was brought to Paws Animal Shelter to receive much-needed care and to find a forever home. She spent two weeks in quarantine, getting flea treatment, vaccinations, combo testing (she’s negative for FeLV and FIV), and getting plenty of food so she could gain some weight. She’s now in one of our kitten rooms, but she is definitely shy. We’re a free-roaming shelter, only locking cats and kittens in a cage when they are first introduced to a room. Willow is free to leave the cage where she was first placed, but she still spends a lot of time in it as she clearly feels secure there. In a few weeks we’re confident that she will be more relaxed and roaming about the room. Come visit her at 1535 West U.S. Highway 36, Urbana. Check out Paws at pawsurbana.com, on Facebook at facebook.com/paws.urbana, on Petfinder at petfinder.com or call 937-653-6233. Paws is in need of volunteers and foster homes. CONTRIBUTED