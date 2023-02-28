X
Tornado confirmed near Middletown in Butler County

Local News
The National Weather Service has confirmed a tornado touched down in Butler County on Monday.

The agency is conducting a storm survey northwest of Middletown following storms Monday that resulted in downed trees and power lines throughout the Miami Valley.

A final assessment with the survey results are expected to be released this evening.

Butler County Emergency Management Agency was out Monday making preliminary damage assessments.

“We did see around a dozen properties that saw some pretty significant damage,” Director Matt Haverkos said.

The areas with the most damage were Hanover, Wayne and Madison townships, he said. No injuries were reported.

The EMA is working with the American Red Cross and local jurisdictions to take care of the residents affected, Haverkos said.

NWS is also conducting storm surveys in Pike Twp. in Clark County and Orient in Pickaway County. The agency also confirmed a tornado touched down near Orient on Monday.

We will update this story as more information is available.

