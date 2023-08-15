New Springfield Twp. levy asks voters for second sheriff’s deputy, shift

A new levy on the ballot this November in Springfield Twp. seeks to add another sheriff’s deputy for the area and to maintain other law enforcement services.
The five-year, 1-mill levy proposes extending the two-year agreement from 2022 and 2023 with the Clark County Sheriff’s Office to have a deputy assigned to the township, Tim Foley, Springfield Twp. trustee, said. It also asks to add another shift along with a second deputy.
The current deputy assigned to the township is funded by American Rescue Plan Act money.
The levy would cost $35 for each $100,000 of property valuation, Foley said.
The township will also have a renewal levy on the Nov. 7 ballot: a five-year, 0.5 mill operating levy for ambulance services that would not increase taxes. It would first be due in 2025.
Springfield Twp. has more than 12,300 residents, according to 2020 census data.
