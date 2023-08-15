New Springfield Twp. levy asks voters for second sheriff’s deputy, shift

By
23 minutes ago
A new levy on the ballot this November in Springfield Twp. seeks to add another sheriff’s deputy for the area and to maintain other law enforcement services.

The five-year, 1-mill levy proposes extending the two-year agreement from 2022 and 2023 with the Clark County Sheriff’s Office to have a deputy assigned to the township, Tim Foley, Springfield Twp. trustee, said. It also asks to add another shift along with a second deputy.

The current deputy assigned to the township is funded by American Rescue Plan Act money.

The levy would cost $35 for each $100,000 of property valuation, Foley said.

The township will also have a renewal levy on the Nov. 7 ballot: a five-year, 0.5 mill operating levy for ambulance services that would not increase taxes. It would first be due in 2025.

Springfield Twp. has more than 12,300 residents, according to 2020 census data.

About the Author

Jessica Orozco covers crime, courts and government in Clark County for the Springfield-News Sun. She previously covered crime and courts for The Lima News, and before that, Orozco interned at The Columbus Dispatch on the metro desk. Orozco has a bachelor of arts in journalism from Ohio State University, from where she graduated in May 2022.

