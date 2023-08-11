What will be on the ballot in Clark County this November?

The next election is less than three months away.

This November, Clark County residents will vote on two additional tax levies, including for the Springfield - Clark Career Technology Center, and several renewal levies.

Here are the issues expected to appear on November’s ballot, provided by the Clark County Board of Elections:

Springfield and Clark County:

The Springfield - Clark Career Technology Center is proposing an additional levy at a rate not exceeding 1.4 mills for each $1 of taxable value. The only countywide issue, it would cost $49 annually for the owner of a $100,000 home, and the county auditor estimates it would collect $4,469,000 annually. The tax would go toward “general permanent improvements,” according to the county’s 100-day notice.

CTC leaders said in July they would seek voter approval to build a help fund the local cost to build a new $63 million facility.

Green Twp.:

The Green Twp. Fire District #1 will ask for a 10-year levy this November at a rate not to exceed 1.5 mills for each $1 of taxable value, which would cost $52.50 for the owner of a $100,000 home. The tax would go toward additional fire protection, fire and rescue services, to provide and maintain fire apparatus, mechanical resuscitator and other fire equipment an appliances, buildings and sites, sources of water supply and materials and to help establish and maintain lines of fire alarm communications.

Springfield Twp.:

In Springfield Twp., voters will decide if a five-year tax levy to operate ambulance services will be renewed. It would continue at a rate not exceeding 0.5 mill for each $1 of taxable value and costs $0.05 for each $100,000. It would first be due in 2025.

Pike Twp.:

Pike Twp. is asking for a renewal of a fire, ambulance and emergency services five-year levy that would not exceed 3 mills for each $1 of taxable value, amounting to $0.30 for each $100,000.

Moorefield Twp.:

A five-year renewal levy for general construction, reconstruction, resurfacing and the repair of streets, roads and bridges at rate not exceeding 1 mill for each $1 of taxable value will be on the ballot. This amounts to $35 for each $100,00 of the county auditor’s appraised value.

Village of Enon:

Enon will ask for a five-year renewal levy for current “operating expenses” at no more than 2 mills for each $1 of taxable value. This amounts to $70 for each $100,000 of the county auditor’s appraised value.

German Twp., excluding Tremont City:

Voters will decide if a five-year tax levy to maintain roads in German Twp. will be renewed. It would run at a rate not exceeding 0.5 mill for each $1 of taxable income, which is $17.50 annually for the owner of a $100,000 home.

German Twp. is also asking for the renewal of five-year levy to provide and maintain police services at a rate not exceeding 1 mill for each $1 of taxable value, which would cost $59.50 annually for the owner of a $100,000 home.

Madison Twp., including South Charleston:

Madison Twp. and South Charleston are asking for a replacement of a five-year levy to provide and maintain fire equipment and building services at a rate not to exceed 1.7 mills for each $1 of taxable value. It woudl cost the owner of a $100,000 home $59.50 each year.

The township and village are also asking for a replacement of another five-year levy to provide ambulance service, emergency medical services or both at a rate of no more than 1 mill for each $1 of taxable value. This would be $35 annually for the owner of a $100,000 home.