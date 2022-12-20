BreakingNews
New Springfield police chief to be sworn in tonight
By Sydney Dawes, Springfield
55 minutes ago

A swearing-in of Capt. Allison Elliott as the next police chief of the Springfield Police Division is planned this evening, officials announced Tuesday.

Elliott’s appointment was made by City Manager Bryan Heck last week, and Springfield city commissioners are expected to affirm her appointment during tonight’s regular legislative session.

The swearing-in is planned after the commission’s affirmation, at the conclusion of the legislative meeting.

Elliott has 16 years of law enforcement experience, all of which she has served in her hometown. Elliott was promoted to the role of captain at the Springfield Police Division earlier this year, where she oversaw the Uniform Patrol Division. Elliott also served as a crisis negotiation team commander and as a lieutenant overseeing the professional standards unit in her tenure at SPD.

ExploreRELATED: City’s next police chief introduced: “Springfield is my community”

Elliott will be sworn in by city clerk Jill Pierce.

City commission meets at 7 p.m. in the City Hall Forum, 76 E. High St. in Springfield.

Credit: Bill Lackey

Credit: Bill Lackey

Sydney Dawes covers crime, courts and government in Clark County for the Springfield News-Sun.

