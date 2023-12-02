New Springfield car wash now open, will host grand opening this month

“This marks our first WhiteWater Express site in the Springfield area and our 20th in the state of Ohio,” car wash officials said. “We are genuinely delighted to become a part of your community and look forward to serving you at our car wash.”

The new car wash will offer signature services, monthly unlimited memberships, free vacuums, microfiber towels, mat cleaners, detail air guns and other amenities, just as they are at nearly 100 other locations nationwide.

Officials said the new Springfield location “also opens doors to fresh career opportunities,” and those interesting in joining the team can visit whitewatercw.com.

The car wash was built on the site of a former shopping plaza in the area where Cousin Vinny’s Pizza had been. The same plaza previously housed a Capitol Cleaners, Subway and a check-cashing business. A second building in the plaza remains in use.

WhiteWater Express Car Wash has locations in six states, including Ohio, Kentucky, Michigan, Oklahoma, Texas and Louisiana.

“We extend a warm welcome to our new neighbors, inviting you to experience the WhiteWater difference not only at our Springfield location but also at any of our Ohio stores,” official said.