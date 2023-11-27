Clark State to receive $240K to support STEM program scholarships

Clark State College will receive $240,000 to support scholarships for students in science programs.

The college was awarded the grant as part of the Choose Ohio First (COF) initiative from the Ohio Department of Higher Education (ODHE).

The grant will be used to award scholarships to students in eligible science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) programs. The scholarships will be available in 2024 in varying amounts between $1,500 and $5,200 annually.

“We are grateful for this funding,” said Adrienne Forgette, vice president of academic affairs. “It helps make education and training affordable for students and accelerates their path to employment in high demand fields.”

COF has committed more than $200 million to STEM and STEM education scholarships over the past five years, during the administration of Gov. Mike DeWine and Lt. Gov. Jon Husted, as a part of Ohio’s strategy to develop more STEM talent in the state.

“These Choose Ohio First awardees, including Clark State College, represent Ohio’s best when it comes to preparing STEM scholars for success in the workforce,” Ohio Department of Education Chancellor Randy Gardner said. “I commend Clark State College for its efforts in the Choose Ohio First program and for being among this latest group of deserving awardees.”

Requirements for a COF scholarship include being a resident of Ohio, seeking a certificate or degree in an eligible STEM discipline, being enrolled at a participating college or university, and meeting the college or university’s eligible criteria. Scholarship amounts vary from each year and each college, and can be applied to tuition and general fees or cover other approved academic expenses such as books and meal plans.

For more information about COF, visit https://highered.ohio.gov/initiatives/affordability/choose-ohio-first/cof-overview.