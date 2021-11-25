New recreation center opening after the holidays to host Thanksgiving dinner

A new recreation center that will open up after the holidays is hosting a Thanksgiving dinner.
The soon to be Shamrock Recreation Center will host a Thanksgiving dinner from noon to 3 p.m. today at 1051 E. Main St. in Springfield.
The dinner is free and open to anyone in need or that wants to join, according to the new center’s owner Gyasi Jones.
“We will have prepared plates and hand them out,” Jones said. “We’re doing it until all the food is passed out.”
The new recreation center will open up in the new year after the holidays in the former Shamrock Family Fun Center.
Jones said he is opening the center for the youth in the community to have an outlet. It will include a boxing gym, indoor sports, tutoring, video games, pool tables, classes and more.
