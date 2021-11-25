springfield-news-sun logo
New recreation center opening after the holidays to host Thanksgiving dinner

Gyasi Jones, owner of the Shamrock Recreation Center, talks about how the free Thanksgiving dinner will be set up in the rec center Tuesday. BILL LACKEY/STAFF
By Brooke Spurlock
12 minutes ago
Anyone in need or that wants to join invited to enjoy the free food.

A new recreation center that will open up after the holidays is hosting a Thanksgiving dinner.

The soon to be Shamrock Recreation Center will host a Thanksgiving dinner from noon to 3 p.m. today at 1051 E. Main St. in Springfield.

Explore1988 Wittenberg graduate hired as program’s new head football coach

The dinner is free and open to anyone in need or that wants to join, according to the new center’s owner Gyasi Jones.

“We will have prepared plates and hand them out,” Jones said. “We’re doing it until all the food is passed out.”

ExploreGreater Springfield Partnership talks ways to grow labor force

The new recreation center will open up in the new year after the holidays in the former Shamrock Family Fun Center.

Jones said he is opening the center for the youth in the community to have an outlet. It will include a boxing gym, indoor sports, tutoring, video games, pool tables, classes and more.

About the Author

ajc.com

Brooke Spurlock
Follow Brooke Spurlock on facebookFollow Brooke Spurlock on twitter

Brooke Spurlock covers education and crime in Clark and Champaign counties as a journalist for the Springfield News-Sun. She has been a writer for a few years, which includes her previous work as a breaking news desk investigator. Spurlock has her BA in mass communications with a minor in psychology and her AAS in paralegal.

